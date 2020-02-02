From a former Husker on the San Francisco 49ers' coaching staff to Omaha's adopted team — the Kansas City Chiefs, plus a referee nicknamed "Buckets" and four former Iowa Hawkeyes, Super Bowl LIV has plenty of local ties.

Before the big game, read The World-Herald's pregame coverage.

» Shatel: Omaha doesn't cheer for any single NFL team — but with one win, the Chiefs might change that

» Former Husker Daniel Bullocks found coaching heaven with 49ers

» This Nebraskan nicknamed 'Buckets' is about to referee his third Super Bowl

» Check out 30 Midlands connections to Super Bowl LIV

» Chiefs hater checks out Omaha store's Super Bowl gear, cries

» Is Nebraska really 'all red' for Chiefs Kingdom? It depends

» Super Bowl thoughts from the Pick Six Podcast crew

» Two-minute drill: Previewing Super Bowl LIV

» Carriker Chronicles: Daniel Bullocks on coaching in the Super Bowl

Photos: A decade of Huskers in the Super Bowl

