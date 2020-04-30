The Omaha Storm Chasers will host another drive-in fireworks show May 9.

Fans can watch the free event while from their cars at the Werner Park parking lots. The first exhibition April 18 drew nearly 5,000. 

Parking for this show, which will also congratulate the graduating seniors from Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South, is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. with the fireworks beginning at 9. The North Lot and Lots F3-F5 will be open but no concessions or restrooms will be available during the event. 

Visitors are to use the preapproved parking spots, which will be spaced at a distance suggested by local health officials. Only one family should occupy any vehicle, and watching from inside of that vehicle is required. Sitting outside or in the bed of a truck won't be allowed.

The show will also be streamed on the Storm Chasers Facebook page.

