Storm Chasers add 'take meowt to the ballgame' night when cats can come to the park

The Storm Chasers, who have previously hosted a "Bark at the Park" night, will be adding "Take Meowt to the Ballgame" this season.

Ready for a new take on an old classic? The Omaha Storm Chasers will be hosting "Take Meowt to the Ballgame" night when they face the Wichita Wind Surge on Aug. 31.

The event will allow cat owners to bring their feline friends to Werner Park and will feature a cat obstacle course. Fans can purchase tickets here.

In addition to "Bark in the Park," which will also return this season, a pair of promotions by the Storm Chasers have drawn national attention.

On June 9, 2018, the team took the field as the Omaha Runzas, a nod to the fast-food chain founded in Lincoln.

The Chasers topped that the next year. They sent out an April Fools tweet that the team would be playing as the Omaha Potholes — on June 31 no less. A national sports business journalist fell for the prank (there is no June 31), and the Chasers caught lightning in a bottle.

Just over 48 hours after the tweet, April 24 was designated as Omaha Potholes Night at Werner. More than $10,000 was raised and used to help repair little league fields in Bellevue and western Douglas County damaged by floods.

Potholes Night was the Minor League Baseball’s promotion of the month.

“It’s in the spirit of what minor league baseball teams do every day,” Storm Chasers president Martie Cordaro said. “For us, it’s just business as usual. Coming up with fun theme nights and hokey nights is business as usual, it’s what we do on our side of the business.”

Photos: Storm Chasers host Omaha Potholes night at Werner Park

