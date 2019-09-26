Just as Major League Baseball teams are jockeying for playoff positions this weekend, the cowboys arriving in Omaha are looking to solidify or rally for berths in their upcoming postseason event.

This is the final weekend to earn money in Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events to qualify for December’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. That’s why the Omaha River City Rodeo at CHI Health Center has once again become one of the most important stops on the PRCA circuit.

The two-day event with competition Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. is expected to be as fierce as it was in 2018 when Omaha’s major league rodeo event returned after a three-year absence.

Tickets are available for both nights and can be purchased at the CHI Health Center ticket office or online at ticketmaster.com.

Organizers said nearly 350 cowboys have registered for the seven events that offer winnings which could push some competitors into the top 15. Finishing the season in the top 15 in the world standings is the only way to get to Las Vegas for the NFR.

In five of the seven events, the standings are so tight between 14th and 17th place that, depending on how things work out Friday and Saturday, some cowboys who might be headed to Vegas if the season was already over might be out of the NFR by late Saturday night.

Here is a look at those five events:

Bareback: Former world champion Steven Peebles of Redmond, Oregon, is in 17th place, $6,450.39 behind 15th place Mason Clements of Draper, Utah. Taylor Broussard of Estherwood, Louisiana, is between them in 16th place. 

Bull riding: In his quest to compete alongside his brother Sage in Las Vegas, Trey Kimzey of Strong City, Oklahoma, is in 16th place, $1,537.92 behind Parker Breding of Edgar, Montana, for the final NFR spot. Breding is not entered in the Omaha event, so if Trey has a good weekend, he can bounce into the field for the first time. 

Steer wrestling: Josh Garner of Live Oak, California, is in 17th place but is less than $5,000 behind 14th place Tanner Brunner of Ramona, Kansas. Brunner and 15th place Cameron Moreman are both in Omaha with Garner.

Saddle bronc: Former world champion Isaac Diaz of Desdemona, Texas, is in 16th place but is only $61.77 behind 15th place Colt Gordon of Comanche, Oklahoma, who is not entered. Cory Scheer of Elsmere, Nebraska, is in 19th place but would be a longshot to vault four spots.

Tie down roping: As in bareback, the four cowboys ranked between 14th and 17th are all in Omaha. Cooper Martin of Alma, Kansas, leads by nearly $5,000 over No. 16 John Douch of Huntsville, Texas. Riley Pruitt of Gering, Nebraska, is ranked No. 7 and is expected to compete.

