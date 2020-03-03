Southeast Community College will add men and women’s soccer to the sports roster this fall.

Alex Scheuler will coach the men, and John Hakari will be the women’s coach.

“Soccer has become a popular sport at both the high school and college levels, and we are delighted that we can add programs that can both attract students to our campus and better serve our student body,” SCC Athletic Director Dan Johnson said in a press release.

Hakari, a Green Bay, Wisconsin, native, played NCAA Division III soccer at St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wisconsin. The 29-year-old has been coaching soccer since he was 16 and currently coaches for Villareal Nebraska Academy in Lincoln.

“Coaching college soccer has always been a dream of mine,” he said in a press release. “I’m excited to get the program going, to recruit, get a team, and start developing an identity.”

Scheuler played soccer at Waverly and collegiately at Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kansas. The 32-year-old is currently the director of coaching at the Capital Soccer Association in Lincoln.

“I’m excited about this new experience,” he said in a press release. “I’ve coached at every level except college. I have a good background to step into this role and build the program.”

The first game is set for Aug. 26 at Northeast Community College in Norfolk and the first home game will be Aug. 29. 

Construction for a soccer field on the Bellevue campus is set to begin in March.

