Sleepy Eyes Todd was anything but drowsy Wednesday, capturing the $50,000 Bosselman/Gus Fonner Handicap at Grand Island’s Fonner Park.

The 4-year-old by Paddy O’Prado led from the start to win the 1 1/16-mile event by six lengths. Blue Harbor ran second and Mr. Tickle was third.

The colt broke alertly for jockey Quincy Hamilton and held a narrow lead throughout most of the race. That advantage widened as the field turned for home and Sleepy Eyes Todd roared to victory in 1:44 2/5.

Hamilton, whose father John rode on the Nebraska circuit, said his dad advised him not to wait too long on the five-eighths mile track.

“He told me to start riding down the backside,’’ Hamilton said. “But I rode him right out of the gate.’’

Hamilton added that the original strategy was to sit behind the speed, but that changed when Sleepy Eyes Todd broke so well.

“He was keen early,’’ the jockey said.

Trainer Miguel Angel Silva was complimentary of his rider, saying that “he did a great job.’’

Sleepy Eyes Todd had disappointed in his two previous races, finishing 10th in a stakes race over the turf in January and sixth in a Grade III stakes race in February.

But there was no stopping him Wednesday as he won the richest race of the meet, going off at 7-5 odds. The colt returned $4.80 to win, $3.40 to place and $3 to show.

Runner-up Blue Harbor paid $9 and $5.60 and Mr. Tickle returned $4.40 to show.

Fonner will resume its race meet Monday.

