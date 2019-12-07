For the second straight night, Sioux Falls scored in overtime to defeat the Omaha Lancers.
After Friday’s 3-2 loss, the Lancers fell 2-1 Saturday when Garrett Pinoniemi scored 13 seconds into overtime.
Trailing 1-0 since midway through the first period, the Lancers tied it four minutes into the third period as Daniel Hilsendager scored off assists from Jackson Decker and Jack Randl. Omaha attempted 17 of its 31 shots in the third period.
Kyle McClellan made 24 saves for the Lancers.
Omaha returns to action at 7:05 p.m. Friday at home against Waterloo.
