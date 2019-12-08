CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Sheldon Cage rushed for 153 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help fourth-ranked Iowa Western pull away to a 34-19 win over Hinds (Miss.) in Sunday's Graphic Edge Bowl.

Iowa Western finishes the season 9-3, winning its last eight.

In a 6-6 tie at halftime, Iowa Western took command early in the second half.

The Reivers opened the third quarter with a three-play, 55-yard scoring drive to take the lead for good. Marcell Barbee capped that drive by catching a 31-yard pass from Braydon Aker.

After stopping Hinds on downs at the Eagles' 29-yard line midway through the quarter, Iowa Western took a 20-6 lead on ZaQuandre White's 1-yard run.

Hinds cut its deficit to 20-12 before Cage scored on a 15-yard run with 9:15 to play.

Hinds stayed close by returning an interception for a touchdown with 6:20 left, but Cage's 4-yard run with 1:34 left secured Iowa Western's win. Cage had nine carries for 59 yards on that clinching drive.

Iowa Western's defense held Hinds to 199 yards of offense as the Eagles converted just 1 of 13 third downs. Averie Habas had nine tackles to lead the Reiver defense, which finished with 13 tackles for loss.

Hinds (7-3).....................0  6    6    7—19

Iowa Western (9-3)........6  0  14  14—34

IW: FG Chase Contreraz 22

IW: FG Contreraz 31

H: DeMario Nichols 14 interception return (kick failed)

IW: Marcell Barbee 31 pass from Braydon Aker (Contreraz kick)

IW: ZaQuandre White 1 run (Contreraz kick)

H: Joe'Vontae Shorter 13 run (kick failed)

IW: Sheldon Cage 15 run (Contreraz kick)

H: Artavious Washington 69 interception return (Carson Flumm kick)

IW: Cage 4 run (Contreraz kick)

Rushing: H, Ragsdale 17-82, Shorter 12-19, Haywood 2-2, Walker 9-0, Smith 1-(minus 3); IW, Cage 27-153, White 12-27, Cotton 2-6, Perry 1-0, Stoudemire 1-(minus 2), Aker 3-(minus 10).

Passing: H, Walker 7-14-1 99; IW, Aker 15-28-2 189.

Receiving: H, Antonio 2-39, Cowart 2-11, Craig 2-10, Thomas 1-39; IW, Stoudemire 5-46, Barbee 2-52, Rogers 2-35, Blaha 2-3, Haskins 1-29, Cage 1-21, Griglione 1-3, White 1-0.

