Five players, a coach/manager and a member of the media are this year’s inductees into the Nebraska Baseball Hall of Fame.

The class:

» Johnny Hopp, who died in 2003, played semipro ball in Nebraska while still in high school, broke into the major leagues with the Cardinals in 1939 and ended his major league career with a .296 overall average.

He was eighth in the National League MVP voting in 1941.

» Shawn Buchanan played for the Huskers before signing with the Chicago White Sox. He retired from pro baseball in 1995.

» Dale Hendrickson led the Gering Legion team to a state championship at age 16 before the pitcher signed with Milwaukee out of high school.

» Gene Faszholz played eight years in the Cardinal organization with a lifetime batting average of .307 as a pro.

» Bobby Mancuso was an allaround athlete at Omaha Creighton Prep.

» Bill Fagler was the founder of Babe Ruth Baseball in Lincoln and was inducted into the league’s national hall of fame in 2005. He is the winningest coach in program history at Nebraska Wesleyan, where he retired in 2014.

» Bryan Cook was KWBE’s sports director for 20 years and 16 times a Nebraska Associated Press winner.

The induction banquet is Feb. 9 at Beatrice’s Country Cookin Restaurant and Event Center, 111 S. 8th Street. Doors will open for the social hour and museum tours at 3 p.m. with dinner/auctions/presentations beginning at 5.

Tickets may be obtained from any Nebraska Baseball HOF board member or by contacting Larry Bornschlegl at 402-469-4789 or lbornsch@gmail.com.

See www.nebaseballhof.org for more information.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

