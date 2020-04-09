Union Omaha announced Thursday that Samuel Howard will join the club as a goalkeeper for the team's first season.
Howard joins the USL League One team after playing two seasons with USL Championship's Fresno FC. Before that, he played in Sweden's Division 2, where he went 48-15-5.
“Sam adds great quality to our team,” coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “Not only is he a great goalkeeper, he is very mature and displays a great responsibility and work ethic, which I love about him.”
The USL League One season is suspended until at least May 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims watches his team practice at the Omaha Sports Complex.
Union Omaha Equipment Manager Vicente Luis inflates soccer balls before practice.
Union Omaha's Ethan Vanacore-Decker waits for practice to start.
Union Omaha's Panzani Ferrety Sousa warms-up before practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina warms up before the start of practice.
The Union Omaha soccer team warms up before practice.
Union Omaha goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watches his team practice.
Union Omaha's Christian Molina kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Austin Panchot kicks around the ball before practice.
Union Omaha's Elvir Ibisevic stretches before practice.
Union Omaha's Nathan Aune has bags of ice taped to him after morning practice.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims, left, and goalkeeper coach Daniel Galvis watch practice.
