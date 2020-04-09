Union Omaha announced Thursday that Samuel Howard will join the club as a goalkeeper for the team's first season.

Howard joins the USL League One team after playing two seasons with USL Championship's Fresno FC. Before that, he played in Sweden's Division 2, where he went 48-15-5.

“Sam adds great quality to our team,” coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “Not only is he a great goalkeeper, he is very mature and displays a great responsibility and work ethic, which I love about him.”

The USL League One season is suspended until at least May 10 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Photos: Union Omaha soccer team holds practice

1 of 16

