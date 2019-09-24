Alec Bohm

Alec Bohm represented the Philadelphia Phillies in the MLB All-Star Futures game this summer.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Omaha Roncalli graduate Alec Bohm has been named the top minor league position player in the Philadelphia Phillies organization.

Bohm, who played collegiately at Wichita State, recently was announced as the co-winner of the Paul Owens Award. It is given annually to the Phillies’ top minor league performer and is named after a former general manager.

The 23-year-old Bohm, who was drafted third overall in the 2018 MLB draft, hit .305 this season in 125 games between three minor-league levels — Class A, High Class A and Class AA. He had 30 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 76 runs scored and 80 RBIs.

He led Philadelphia prospects in on-base percentage (.378) and slugging percentage (.518).

Bohm, who began playing last week in the Arizona Fall League, shared the honor with pitcher Ethan Lindow.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106