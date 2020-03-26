A club team of Nebraska marksmen representing 360 Rifle & Pistol Club of Omaha came away with honors recently in the Open International Pistol Sectional Championship.

In Pistol, with 17 teams competing, the combination of Jon Rosene, Dwaine Hurt, Scott Stover and Bill Schlichtemeier won all three events: Standard .22 Pistol, Olympic Air Pistol and Olympic Match Pistol.

The Standard .22 Pistol Team of Rosene, Hurt and Stover scored a total of 1,669, besting the LAPUA/ZERO team from New Jersey (1,642) and a third-place team from California (1,637).

The Olympic Air Pistol team of Rosene, Hurt and Stover scored 1,683, beating LAPUA/ZERO (1,666) and a third-place team from Arizona (1,640).

In Olympic Match Pistol, Schlichtemeier replaced Stover to join Rosene and Hurt, scoring a combined 1,549, enough to beat two California teams that scored 1,538 and 1,521.

Also of note, Schlichtemeier, who earned Senior National Champion honors, said for a club team to win all three events is unusual, particularly against the likes of teams from the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, the Olympic Training Center and the Army Reserves.

The competition was held at indoor ranges across the United States. All participants fired at similar times on the same day with similar indoor conditions.

