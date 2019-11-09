LINCOLN — Rhett Pitlick scored two goals and had an assist as Omaha won its second straight, a 6-2 victory at rival Lincoln on Friday night.

After struggling through an eight-game stretch in which they averaged 2.13 goals per game, the Lancers (5-6-2-0) have scored 10 in their last two games. On Friday, they tallied six on only 18 shots and scored three times on the power play.

Kyle McClellan had 26 saves on 28 shots, and he stopped Lincoln’s Travis Treloar on a penalty shot with 14:10 remaining in the second period. He earned his third win and moved into a tie for third in the USHL with a .912 save percentage.

Logan Will, Grant Anderson, Jack Randl and Matthew Sutton also scored for Omaha.

The Lancers will travel to Waterloo next Friday.

Omaha (5-6-2-0)....... 2 2 2—6

at Lincoln (7-4-1-1)... 1 0 1—2

First period: 1, O, Pitlick (unassisted), 2:42 (pp). 2, L, Sarlo (Treloar, Power), 6:17 (pp). 3, O, Pitlick (Mitton), 8:03.

Second period: 4, Will (Berg, Silver), 2:54. 5, Anderson (Randl), 4:19 (pp).

Third period: 6, Randl (Pitlick, Campbell), :46 (pp). 7, O, Sutton (unassisted), 5:05. 8, L, Barbolini, 16:49 (pp).

Shots on goal

Omaha...... 8 7 3—18

Lincoln.... 13 6 9—28

Power plays: Omaha 3-6, Lincoln 2-8.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 10-28, Lincoln 28-16.

Goalies: Omaha, McClellan (28 shots, 26 saves, 60:00). Lincoln, McInchak (18 shots, 12 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Pitlick (O), Randl (O), McClellan (O).

A: 3,286.

