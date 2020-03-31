When Olivia Calegan and her North Carolina State teammates gathered for a dinner before the NCAA women’s swimming championships in early March, there was plenty of optimism.

Less than 72 hours later, those dreams were dashed as the coronavirus spread.

“The first case in our county was announced on a Monday, and on Thursday we found out our NCAA meet was going to be canceled,” the former Lincoln Southwest star said. “When we had our dinner on Tuesday the coaches told us we probably would be able to get our meet in, but the guys would have more to worry about because theirs was a week later.”

Neither one took place.

Now the junior has to decide whether she’ll compete in the next Swim Trials. Because the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, Calegan said that she may pass on participating in the 2021 U.S. Trials.

Calegan has Trials cuts in the 100- and 200-meter breaststrokes. Another Lincoln swimmer, Texas A&M sophomore and Lincoln Pius X graduate Caroline Theil, also has made Trials cuts in two events, the 200 individual medley and 400 IM.

While Theil could go from her junior campaign with the Aggies to preparing for the ’21 Trials the next three months, Calegan faces a difficult dilemma — one that has more to do with Calegan the Planner vs. Calegan the Swimmer.

“I’m very much a person who liked to plan ahead,” Calegan said. “I’ve had my life planned out for a long time. Right now it’s crazy that there is no timeline for things. We have no idea when it will end or when we can start again with our normal lives.

“I don’t like not being in control of things. This is completely uncontrollable.”

After completing her senior season in 2021, Calegan has planned to go to medical school and begin pursuing another dream.

“When I took my first anatomy class at Southwest my junior year, the first section was about bones,” Calegan said. “I fell in love with it and I haven’t changed my mind since. I want to be an orthopedic surgeon.”

Calegan already ruled out an extra year of eligibility in the 2021-22 season. Though she missed a chance to shine at the NCAA meet this season — Calegan was seeded 10th in the 100-yard breaststroke with her career-best 58.95 from February’s ACC championship meet — that wasn’t the worst part of nationals being canceled for her.

“For the seniors I was most upset with the situation and effect it would have on them,” Calegan said. “They might not get another chance. I know I have another opportunity next year. We didn’t get a chance to prove how much work we’ve put in over the season.”

The precoronavirus plan allowed Calegan to take a gap year after graduation in 2021 to acquire the clinical hours necessary before she could begin medical school. That line item isn’t changing.

“Because of swimming I haven’t been able to get those hours,” Calegan said. “If I did decide to compete in the Trials, my training wouldn’t cut too much into that clinical time. It’s all up in the air right now.”

Part of Calegan’s decision about the Trials will hinge on her senior season. Calegan’s progress this year had her optimistic for some good swims this summer in her home state.

“If I decide to train through, I probably won’t make a decision until toward the end of my senior season,” Calegan said. “I probably will stick around (Raleigh) and train for Trials. This summer my goal was to make an A final.

“I put in a really, really good year of training. I dropped a full second in the 100 breast short course. My pullouts are the worst part of my race, but on top of the water my coaches said not many people can beat me. I think this summer would have really been my takeoff time.”

Now, finding pool time has proved to be futile. When Calegan and her boyfriend went to visit his family in Pennsylvania, they got in one workout at a local YMCA. The next day, the facility was closed.

Calegan has found other ways to stay as active as possible the past couple of weeks.

“We just got a dog, so I took him on a 5-mile hike around a lake area,” Calegan said. “I walked to an elementary school playground and used the monkey bars as pull-up bars. I’m trying to get in any kind of cardio I can get.”

When Calegan returns to Raleigh, she said she will enjoy continuing to train with another Nebraskan — Omaha Creighton Prep and N.C. State graduate Jacob Molacek.

Between Calegan and Molacek, they graduated with 13 high school records in individual events and relays. Having a fellow Nebraskan to train with is a blessing, Calegan said.

“Oh, my gosh, it’s awesome,” Calegan said. “I got to train with him full time for one year, and we’re always making jokes with each other. I haven’t been back to Nebraska since Christmas of my freshman year, and his family still lives in Nebraska.

“Every time he goes home, he says he’ll bring Raising Cane’s, Amigos, Runza back for me, stuff we can’t get here in North Carolina. He’s been a really big help with me taking my mind off things when I need to.”