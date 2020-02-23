LINCOLN — Pro bowling has rediscovered Nebraska.

Just like the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament and Omaha, bowling’s U.S. Open and Lincoln seem to have a future.

After 12 years without a PBA winter tour event in the state, nearly 50 years without any PBA event in Lincoln and 60 years between U.S. Opens around here, the sense is that the Open could return sooner than later and a PBA Tour event could be in the offing before then.

Sunday’s televised finals at Sun Valley Lanes filled every available seat in the cozy surroundings around Lanes 25 and 26.

“Lincoln has been an awesome town,” champion Jason Belmonte said.

Belmonte completed the pro Super Slam by defeating qualifying leader Anthony Simonsen 225-201 in the final.

It was the Australian’s record 12th major title. Mike Aulby is the only other bowler with the Super Slam.

In golf, it’s the Masters champion who dons the green jacket. In bowling, it’s the U.S. Open champion. Maybe Phil Mickelson, golf’s six-time U.S. Open runner-up, should switch sports since he has three green coats.

Belmonte said he wasn’t thinking of Mickelson as he pursued the elusive title.

“My comparison was always Pete Weber. He’s never won the (USBC) Masters and every single year he still thinks about it, he still wants to win it because it’s the one he hasn’t got for the Super Slam,” said Belmonte, who had been winless in his past seven TV appearances. “I was hoping I didn’t have to wait until Pete’s age to win. So now that I’m 36 and have all the championship, including this U.S. Open, I’m absolutely thrilled.”

Also thrilled by his week in Lincoln was former Midland University bowler and coach Perry Crowell. Considered an amateur since he hasn’t been on tour, the Chesterfield, Michigan, resident won a rolloff against hall of famer Walter Ray Williams to make the tournament’s first cut and survived the last game of match play Saturday night to bowl on television for the first time.

Crowell won his first match Sunday, beating Chris Via, before losing to Dick Allen. Belmonte took down Allen in the semifinal.

“It was a dream come true, honestly. I don’t go full time on tour so for me to make a TV show was unreal,” Crowell said. “I accomplished a lifelong dream to bowl on TV, let alone a major championship. It’s something I’ll never forget.”

He’s said he was hesitant leaving his home state of Washington for a fledging college bowling program at Midland in 2011. Sunday, he told me he was thankful for the early encouragement he received from Omaha’s Erin McCarthy, a nurse who won on the women’s pro tour two years ago.

“Erin’s kind of who got me started bowling around here,” he said. “I’ve traveled with her to tournaments and so a lot of my success goes out to her.”

As for what’s next with Sun Valley and the pros, Greg Moore from the United States Bowling Congress indicated there’s strong merit in a return. Like the United State Golf Association and its national championships, the USBC likes taking the U.S. Open around the country.

“You can’t say enough about the community support,” Moore said. “This place was full of people every single day. Even the midday qualifying squads. It just couldn’t have been better, as evidenced by the crowd today.”

Said Sun Valley owner Jon Lusito: “The door’s always open. We’re always willing to entertain these type of events.”

For the bowling community, consider what he said next.

“I have a feeling that there will be another tour stop of a different nature coming here at some point soon, but we’ll wait and see what happens there,” Lusito said. “Definitely, whenever they ask us to have the opportunity to host an Open we would consider it.”

