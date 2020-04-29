From the tee, Tyler Tietz saw the ball hop and roll.

It was different for Todd Brewer. He knew he was playing a hole with the flagstick in a blind spot on the green.

In each case, the Omaha-area golfers were delighted their tee shots had stayed in the hole — in these days of pandemic-related modifications on greens — for honest-to-God holes in one.

To avoid contact with surfaces, most courses in the Midlands want golfers to leave flagsticks in the hole and course superintendents have gone creative with the hole itself.

Omaha city courses have inverted the bottom of the cup liner. Indian Creek in Elkhorn has raised liners a couple inches above the putting surface. Other courses have used foam “pool noodles” of varying thicknesses inside the liner.

While the United States Golf Association has temporarily relaxed scoring rules, not requiring players to hole out, an ace counts only when it stays in the hole.

Brewer said his golfing buddies were aware of that. The day before his ace on the par-3 eighth hole at Pacific Springs, they were at Indian Creek and agreed that a tee shot touching the liner but not going in it couldn’t be considered a hole in one.

Tietz was playing Omaha’s Spring Lake Park nine-hole course. Before his ace of the par-3 fifth hole, he said, the inverted liners hadn’t made much difference in putting out.

Todd Brewer

Todd Brewer scored a hole-on-one on the 8th hole at Pacific Springs.

“It does cross your mind if you hit it very hot,” said Tietz, who works at Von Maur in loss prevention. “We found the greens at Spring Lake were very fast.

“I’m surprised the one I had stayed in.”

Tietz, who used a 5-iron on the 213-yard hole for his first career ace, “hit the ball probably as good as I ever hit with that club. It took one hop, there was like a foot of roll and in it stayed.”

Brewer’s fourth ace, with a 9-iron, came on a 165-yard hole.

“The pin usually is front left and you can’t see the cup when it is,” he said. “It drew in and we looked at each other. It bounced directly at the flagstick and now you’re thinking, ‘oh, this could be good.’

“We had two walkers and two riders and I was one of the riders. Before we got there, you could see it was in.”

Craig Ames of the Nebraska Golf Association, who’s one of the nation’s top rules officials, said the Rules of Golf definition of holed still stands:

“When a ball is at rest in the hole after a stroke and the entire ball is below the surface of the putting green. For the special case of a ball resting against the flagstick in the hole, see Rule 13.2c (ball is treated as holed if any part of the ball is below the surface of the putting green).”

Ames said in cases where the course has placed an object in the hole to prevent it from falling to the bottom, it would be treated the same as resting against the flagstick.

“In cases where the course is using a raised liner you would be unable to call it holed,” he said. “In the scenario where the ball bounces off the pool noodle and does not come to rest in the hole, it’s not holed, similar to a ball bouncing out of the cup.”

Maybe it’s not an ace, but you still could count it as a 1.

The USGA’s Rules of Handicapping has a concept of “most likely score,” usually employed in match play when players are not required to hole out or have strokes conceded, so those rounds can be posted on their scoring records.

“When using most likely score,” the rule states, “the player should consider the number of strokes most likely required to complete the hole, and determine whether the ball would have been holed or not. Most likely score is at the player's best judgment and should not be used to gain an unfair advantage.”

Said Ames: “So could they record a 1 on their scorecard for handicap purposes and not claim a hole-in-one? Yes. If the player’s most likely score would have been a 1, then yes.”

Brewer, who is an electronic mechanic supervisor at Offutt Air Force Base after retiring from the Air Force, confessed to a social distancing faux pas after seeing his ace.

“We probably shouldn’t have been hugging,” he said.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106