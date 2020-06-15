The Pinnacle Bank Championship will go on this year without spectators.
The Korn Ferry Tour stop, set for July 30 through Aug. 2 at Indian Creek, will formally announce its decision Monday.
Tournament officials said they will continue to work with the tour and follow the recommendations and regulations of local, state and federal government agencies to ensure the safety of those essential to conducting the tournament.
“This is the best option for us this year, based on current guidelines. Safety is our top concern,” PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said.
Brabec said the tournament submitted a required plan to the Douglas County Health Department and Gov. Pete Ricketts’ office. The tournament falls under the current guidelines for the county during the coronavirus pandemic that include no gatherings of more than 3,000 people.
The tournament count starts with the 156 golfers and their caddies. Then there are the 150 volunteers needed for duties such as electronic scoring; 20 to 30 PGA Tour staffers; Indian Creek’s clubhouse and maintenance staffs; local tournament staff; caterers; and security personnel.
Brabec said that would leave a little more than 2,000 capacity for fans each day and there would be logistical issues with shuttling fans from the paved lots the county requires for events and maintaining social distancing on the course, even though the 18 holes stretch for 4 ½ miles.
“People would want to be there with their friends or co-workers,” making the six-person, 6-foot rule for separation difficult to observe and patrol, she said.
Tour officials said tournament protocols for players and caddies include pretravel screening, testing before allowed clubhouse access then daily health and thermal screening. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher must consult with a physician to diagnose symptoms and determine if additional COVID-19 testing is needed.
The concept, they said, is to maintain a “bubble” around the players.
Before the reopening of the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours this week, there were 1,559 pretravel tests for COVID-19 and four positive results. Those were from the Korn Ferry Tour — one player and three caddies. All 894 in-market tests at this week’s two tournaments were negative.
The tour officials said players’ families, managers, agents and trainers cannot be at the course.
Still on are the Monday and Wednesday pro-am. Brabec said the pro-ams will have one player to a cart. Those in Wednesday’s pro-am will play nine holes with each of two pros, which was done last year.
The Korn Ferry Tour will be coming to Omaha from the Price Cutter Charity Championship at Springfield, Missouri, which will be the tour’s first event with spectators.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.