Philly Lammers became the Concordia women's first four-time All-American as she was named to the NAIA Division II's first team Thursday.

Lammers, a Millard West graduate who finished her career with 2,033 points and 1,026 rebounds, was a first-team All-American for the third straight year.

Lammers, a Millard West graduate who finished her career with 2,033 points and 1,026 rebounds, was a first-team All-American for the third straight year.

Hastings guard Shandra Farmer also named to the first team after being a second-team All-American as a junior. The Hastings St. Cecilia graduate finished her career with 1,622 points and is fourth in program history in career assists and steals.

Concordia point guard Grace Barry was named to the second team, while honorable mentions included Bellevue's Elexis Martinez and Gabby Grasso of Hastings.

On the men's team, Bellevue guard Jemeil King was a second-team selection after he led the Bruins in scoring (15.9), rebounding (5.1) and assists (5.2).

Honorable mentions included Concordia's Brevin Sloup and Morningside's Zach Imig, a Gretna graduate.

