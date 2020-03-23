I said goodbye to a sports-loving friend Friday, though doing it in person was not possible.

A service for 95-year-old Don Dupley was live-streamed from the funeral home because of coronavirus concerns. The broadcast was respectfully done and watching it was the only way to pay my respects.

I got to know Don and his wife Marilyn while covering athletic events at Omaha Westside. They were fixtures at the ballpark every spring, and one year I sat down next to them and talked for a few minutes.

It was obvious Don was a longtime fan, as his old-school Atlanta Braves cap would attest. As a faithful follower of the Kansas City Royals, I could relate to someone who had such loyalty to one team.

Don and Marilyn also attended other sporting events at Westside but my memories of him mostly stem from the baseball diamond. I would sometimes see them at the College World Series or at Omaha Storm Chasers games, and I’d always stop over and say hello.

I hadn’t seen the Dupleys at games in recent years and at Friday’s service, I found out why. Marilyn had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and Don was busy helping to take care of her.

Suddenly, baseball couldn’t be such a high priority in his life.

Don passed away on St. Patrick’s Day, a month short of his 96th birthday. My memories of him were entirely about sports, but I learned from Friday’s heartfelt eulogy — given by longtime friend and neighbor Jean Nauss — how much more there was to his life.

He served in the Navy during World War II and was married to Marilyn for 72 years. Don was predeceased by the Dupleys’ son John and survived by their daughter Marjorie.

The couple had been members of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church since 1962 and Don had an hour of Perpetual Adoration – a time for silent prayer and meditation at the church — for many of those years. It was from 4 to 5 a.m. on Wednesdays.

He told friends that he enjoyed that quiet time when he could talk to God.

Don also was very active in the St. Vincent de Paul Society, an organization inspired by Gospel values to help those in need. He often visited the homeless and helped financially and went on to earn the Top Hat Award, the highest honor bestowed by the local chapters each year.

Jean’s eulogy mentioned there were three things important in Don’s life — family, community and God. But a fourth love also was brought up, and that didn’t surprise me one bit.

His fondness for baseball and his telltale Braves cap needed to be addressed. Don wore that ratty old cap everywhere and always professed his love for his Braves in part because not many other people cheered for them.

Don was wearing one of his Braves caps on Friday.

I found out from Jean’s eulogy that Don loved to play bridge and read books. He also was a soft touch when Girl Scouts came to his door to sell cookies or Cub Scouts came to sell popcorn.

The Dupleys slowed down in their later years because of Marilyn’s health and had moved to an assisted living facility. As she told friends years ago about her loving husband, “Don spoils me, and I let him.’’

The eulogy concluded that Don lived a quiet, unassuming, prayerful life. He will be missed by many.

That includes one sports writer who will miss seeing his friend at the ballpark.

