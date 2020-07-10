This was going to be a transitional year in Noah Hofman's golf career, even before a pandemic shut down his senior season in March.
"I was planning on turning pro after this season anyway," said Hofman, referring to his senior year at NAIA's Ottawa University in Arizona. "As it turned out, I turned pro a couple of months sooner."
Hofman — a two-time Class B state champion at McCook and a two-time NJCAA first-team All-American at Southeast Community College — was off to a great start with Ottawa.
In the seven events he played, Hofman won three outright titles and tied for first twice. His average score was 70.05, and he was under par in 15 of his 20 rounds. As a team, Ottawa won seven of the eight tournaments it played this season.
"It was disappointing. We were really looking forward to the national championship at the end of the year," Hofman said.
Hofman did collect individual honors. He was named a first-team All-American and ended the season as the NAIA's top-ranked golfer, according to Golfstat rankings.
That made Hofman one of the NAIA's five finalists for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given annually to college's top golfer. Dalton State's Ben Rebne, who won four of his six events this year, won the award for NAIA players on Wednesday.
Now Hofman has turned his attention to his pro career. After playing tournaments in Arizona and Nevada, Hofman is playing in the Wyoming Open this weekend and qualified for the Colorado Open in two weeks. At the end of the month, he'll try Monday to qualify for the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Elkhorn.
"I feel I'm getting a lot better at every event that I play. Not so much on the physical side, but the mental side," Hofman said. "I'm around these guys who have played pro golf for the last five, 10 years. They're really just getting their careers going. It's going to be a process and I'm trying to stick to it."
» Hastings College hired Josh Erickson as its wrestling coach. Erickson was an assistant from 2007-13 at UNK when the Lopers won three NCAA Division II national titles.
» College Football America announced its preseason All-Americans this week and five area players are on the NAIA's team. They include Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck (Bellevue West) and running back Arnijae Ponder (Omaha Burke), Midland tight end Austin Harris (Millard West), Concordia linebacker Lane Napier (David City Aquinas) and Doane punt returner Izaiah Celestine.
» In the NCAA Division II preseason poll, Northwest Missouri is ranked ninth by the publication. Bearcat offensive lineman Tanner Owen is a preseason All-American.
1 of 17
Course architect Gil Hanse, John Schuele and rancher Cleve Trimble stand where the fifth green will be at "The Ranch," the new private golf course under construction southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. Schuele, the president and CEO of the Waitt Co., formed a group of investors that bought the land for the course from Trimble. On Monday, the Cherry County Board of Commissioners approved the project.
Gil Hanse and John Schuele survey the future site of the fifth green. Schuele, the president and CEO of Waitt Co., bought the land for the new course last year. To design it, he hired Hanse, the course architect who built the 2016 Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro.
"I’m delighted with John. He follows through on everything he says. He’s focused, he’s purposed, he’s good,” rancher Cleve Trimble said of John Schuele. Schuele led the group that bought the land for the course from Trimble.
Course architect Gil Hanse, John Schuele and rancher Cleve Trimble stand where the fifth green will be at "The Ranch," the new private golf course under construction southwest of Valentine, Nebraska. Schuele, the president and CEO of the Waitt Co., formed a group of investors that bought the land for the course from Trimble. On Monday, the Cherry County Board of Commissioners approved the project.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
"It’s a property I loved from the moment I walked on it," Gil Hanse said of the new course under construction on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Gil Hanse and John Schuele survey the future site of the fifth green. Schuele, the president and CEO of Waitt Co., bought the land for the new course last year. To design it, he hired Hanse, the course architect who built the 2016 Olympic course in Rio de Janeiro.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The second and 14th greens are beginning to take shape.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
"I’m delighted with John. He follows through on everything he says. He’s focused, he’s purposed, he’s good,” rancher Cleve Trimble said of John Schuele. Schuele led the group that bought the land for the course from Trimble.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The course was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners. It will be built on the rim of the Snake River Canyon.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Cleve Trimble stands at the site of the sixth tee. A group of investors led by Omaha's John Schuele bought the land for the course from Trimble last year.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Snake River Canyon will be on the right of the 15th through 18th holes at the new course.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Course architect Gil Hanse and Waitt Co. president and CEO John Schuele walk through the sixth hole. The project is expected to cost between $17 million and $18 million, but it's debt-free.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Ranch Golf Club has been on land eyed for a golf course since 2001.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
John Schuele first looked at ranchland as an investment, but he soon realized it wouldn't produce a big return. So “why not build a golf course and have something fun to do?”
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Work has begun on the site southwest of Valentine. Here, the future 16th through 18th holes are seen in reverse.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Membership at the new golf club will be limited to 60 players from Nebraska and 120 from outside the state. The club will have 48 bedrooms in 10 cottages, including a "bunkhouse cottage."
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Eight holes of the new course will be on the canyon rim, and 10 will be in the sandy "chop hills."
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
Part of the 14th hole at the 18-hole private course currently under construction.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The new course, currently under construction, will border the Prairie Club along Nebraska Highway 97.
BEN HILLARD/HANSE GOLF DESIGN
The Ranch Golf Club, which was approved Monday by the Cherry County Board of Commissioners, has 10 holes in these sandy “chop hills.”
