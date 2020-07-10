This was going to be a transitional year in Noah Hofman's golf career, even before a pandemic shut down his senior season in March.

"I was planning on turning pro after this season anyway," said Hofman, referring to his senior year at NAIA's Ottawa University in Arizona. "As it turned out, I turned pro a couple of months sooner."

Hofman — a two-time Class B state champion at McCook and a two-time NJCAA first-team All-American at Southeast Community College — was off to a great start with Ottawa.

In the seven events he played, Hofman won three outright titles and tied for first twice. His average score was 70.05, and he was under par in 15 of his 20 rounds. As a team, Ottawa won seven of the eight tournaments it played this season.

"It was disappointing. We were really looking forward to the national championship at the end of the year," Hofman said.

Hofman did collect individual honors. He was named a first-team All-American and ended the season as the NAIA's top-ranked golfer, according to Golfstat rankings.

That made Hofman one of the NAIA's five finalists for the Jack Nicklaus Award, which is given annually to college's top golfer. Dalton State's Ben Rebne, who won four of his six events this year, won the award for NAIA players on Wednesday.

Now Hofman has turned his attention to his pro career. After playing tournaments in Arizona and Nevada, Hofman is playing in the Wyoming Open this weekend and qualified for the Colorado Open in two weeks. At the end of the month, he'll try Monday to qualify for the Pinnacle Bank Championship in Elkhorn.

"I feel I'm getting a lot better at every event that I play. Not so much on the physical side, but the mental side," Hofman said. "I'm around these guys who have played pro golf for the last five, 10 years. They're really just getting their careers going. It's going to be a process and I'm trying to stick to it."

In other Midlands notes:

» Hastings College hired Josh Erickson as its wrestling coach. Erickson was an assistant from 2007-13 at UNK when the Lopers won three NCAA Division II national titles.

» College Football America announced its preseason All-Americans this week and five area players are on the NAIA's team. They include Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck (Bellevue West) and running back Arnijae Ponder (Omaha Burke), Midland tight end Austin Harris (Millard West), Concordia linebacker Lane Napier (David City Aquinas) and Doane punt returner Izaiah Celestine.

» In the NCAA Division II preseason poll, Northwest Missouri is ranked ninth by the publication. Bearcat offensive lineman Tanner Owen is a preseason All-American.

