Jared Westcott scored a power-play goal 70 seconds into overtime to give Sioux Falls a 3-2 win over the Omaha Lancers on Friday.

The Lancers forced overtime by scoring a power-play goal with 28 seconds left. Cole Kodsi tied it at 2-2 on assists from Ross Mitton and Grant Anderson.

Omaha trailed 2-0 with 15 minutes to play when Luke Mobley scored his 10th goal of the season. Anderson also assisted on that goal.

Kyle McClellan made 16 saves for the Lancers, who outshot the Stampede 30-19.

Sioux Falls and Omaha will play again at Ralston Arena at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Sioux Falls (9-9-1-2).....1 1 0 1—3

At Omaha (9-7-3-0)......0 0 2 0—2

First period: 1, SF, Henkemeyer- Howe 4 (Carrabes), 6:00.

Second period: 2, SF, Lewandowski 5 (Heidemann, Temple), 2:04.

Third period: 3, O, Mobley (Anderson, Randl), 5:21 (PP) 4, O, Kodsi 4 (Mitton, Anderson), 19:32 (PP).

Overtime: 5, SF, Westcott 4 (Sullivan, Foley), 1:10 (PP).

Shots on goal

Sioux Falls......6     6     5 2—19

Omaha...........8 11 11 0—30

Power plays: Des Moines 1-4, Omaha 2-7.

Penalties-minutes: Sioux Falls 8-16, Omaha 7-30.

Goalies: Sioux Falls, Jaxson Stauber (30 shots, 28 saves, 61:10). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (19 shots, 16 saves, 59:56).

A: 2,265.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106

Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.