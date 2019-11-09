Open tryouts for Omaha’s new professional soccer soccer team, Union Omaha, drew more than 100 people Saturday.
There were no guarantees that even one of them would make the club. But that didn’t stop 132 men from putting up $95 and investing a lot of sweat to take their shot.
“We knew that it was going to be a popular opportunity because we obviously are a brand new expansion team,” said Matt Homoniff, Union Omaha’s chief operating officer. “... For something that we only announced a little over three weeks ago. We were very happy and very encouraged by the response.”
More than 70 percent of the hopefuls were from the Omaha area, including quite a few South Omaha, Homonoff estimated.
But players came from around the nation, and as befitting soccer’s international flavor, 20 countries were represented.
The tryouts took place at Omaha’s Tranquility Park, on a new artificial turf field and an adjoining grass pitch. The players were divided into eight sides and scrimmaged and worked out for hours under the watchful eyes of Union Omaha Coach Jason Mims and some of the top high school coaches in the state.
Participants in the tryouts had to be at least 19 years old, and most were in the range of 19 to 32. But there was one aspirant of 57 years.
For registering, they got an official tryout shirt, food and drink for the day and an evaluation of their play, in addition to a competitive workout.
Homonoff said Union Omaha hoped to find a player or two at the tryouts, but they might not sign any if they don't find anyone they believed would help the final roster.
“It’s a foregone conclusion at this point that we're going to have local players on the team,” he said “That's not the issue. The question is, are they going to come from this tryout, or are they going to be players that we knew about before the tryouts?”
Union Omaha leaders are working to craft its inaugural roster before the USL League One team begins play at Werner Parkin this spring. The season begins April 25.
1 of 11
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
The name of Omaha first professional soccer team was announced during a block party. The team's name is Union Omaha and the team crest features an owl.
1 of 11
CEO Gary Green, left, takes a selfie with coach Jason Mims after the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be called Union Omaha and an owl will be featured on the team crest.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Owners and community members stand in front of the crest for Omaha's new professional soccer team. The team will be called Union Omaha and the crest with sport an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's new professional soccer team will be called Union Omaha and its crest will sport an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curtis Taylor, center, buys Union Omaha merchandise at a block party where the team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Curtis Taylor, center, shows off the scarf he bought at a block party where Omaha's new professional soccer team's name and crest were revealed. Taylor said of the pro soccer team, "It's just exciting to have a pro team here finally."
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaxonn Haag, right, and Francisco Calleja, left, play with a soccer ball during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend a block party for the announcement of Omaha's new soccer team's name and crest. The team was named Union Omaha and the crest will feature and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
People attend a block party where the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team was announced. The team name is Union Omaha and the crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha coach Jason Mims speaks during a block party. At the block party, the name and crest of Omaha's new professional soccer team was revealed. The name of the team is Union Omaha and the team's crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Homonoff, left, chief operating officer of USL Omaha and Gary Green, CEO and managing partner of Alliance Omaha Soccer (USL Omaha), attend a block party. At the block party the name of Omaha's new professional soccer team and its crest were announced. The team's name is Union Omaha. And the crest features an owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha new professional soccer team revealed its name and crest during a block party. The team will be named Union Omaha and the crest features and owl.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Get the headlines from Creighton, Nebraska, UNO, high schools and other area teams.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.