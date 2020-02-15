If you’re fascinated by birds, and looking to learn a new creative skill, the beginning bird carving workshop at Schramm Education Center on March 29 may be just the ticket.

Several bird carvers and members of the Central Flyway Decoy Collectors & Carvers Club will lead the event.

The organization, established in 1970, is dedicated to the preservation and perpetuation of wildfowl carving. Members of the club have competed and won national and international wildfowl carving competitions. They’ve had their works featured in national Wildfowl Carving magazines.

During the four-hour workshop, club members will introduce the art and science of bird carving to beginners through presentations, live demonstrations and opportunities for attendees to practice hands-on techniques.

The workshop is free, but registration is required. Contact Amber Schiltz at 402-332-5022 or amber.schiltz@nebraska.gov.

Loon by Lon Berth

A loon carving by Lon Berth.

Backyard bird count ending

Monday is the last day of the Great Backyard Bird Count.

Participants are asked to become citizen scientists and count birds for as little as 15 minutes and report their sightings online at birdcount.org.

Each checklist submitted helps the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society learn more about how birds are doing and how to protect them and their environment.

It’s Marsh Madness time

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the spring migration and participate in a variety of programs during Marsh Madness at Ponca State Park on March 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Located on the Missouri River, Ponca State Park presents a significant flyway for migratory birds, and has been recognized by the National Audubon Society as an “important bird area.”

Visitors may view the birds during sunrise and sunset. Waterfowl blind viewings are scheduled each Saturday from March 7 through March 28. Space is limited; please call Ponca to reserve your spot.

In addition, the following afternoon programs will be scheduled on Marsh Madness Saturdays: waterfowl watching on March 7, owl program on March 14, bird migration program on March 21, and waterfowl soap carving on March 28.

Iowa deer numbers down

Hunters reported harvesting nearly 94,000 deer during Iowa’s 2019-20 hunting seasons, which is a decline from 2018-19, when hunters reported nearly 108,000.

Wildlife experts say while there are a number of factors that likely contributed to the decline, the most prominent is the outbreak of hemorrhagic disease that killed thousands of deer across the state. It was the second-largest outbreak of hemorrhagic disease in Iowa, behind only the 2012-13 outbreak, and the reduced harvest is consistent with that following the 2013 outbreak.

Waterfowl input requested

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting comments on proposed waterfowl and coot hunting seasons and bag limits, which includes 2021-22 season dates, and the proposed restructuring of the hunting zones and seasons for 2021-2025.

A copy of the proposal is available online at iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Migratory-Game-Birds by clicking on the Chapter 91, Waterfowl and Coot Hunting Seasons link.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission still is seeking input on proposed changes to duck zone and goose unit boundaries for the 2021-22 hunting seasons. Additional proposed changes for dark (Canada) goose units have been made in Boone and Wheeler Counties.

Also, an updated map clarifies proposed duck zone boundary changes in Merrick and Hamilton Counties. To view the maps, find more information and provide input, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/DuckGooseZones.

Hunters can download maps and follow instructions provided to submit input. Game and Parks will now accept input until March 6 to accommodate the additional change and information. Input from this round will determine what changes will be forwarded to the Game and Parks Board of Commissioners and, ultimately, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Contact Mark Vrtiska, Game and Parks’ waterfowl program manager, at mark.vrtiska@nebraska.gov for more information.

Refund can support wildlife

Nebraskans receiving a tax refund this year have an opportunity to support wildlife and habitat conservation.

On Line 45 of the Nebraska state income tax form, individuals may donate all or part of their tax refund to the Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, which helps thousands of species in Nebraska, particularly those that are rare, endangered or threatened.

Tax refund donations have benefited many species over the years, including the river otter, swift fox, peregrine falcon, bald eagle, songbirds and at-risk pollinators such as monarch butterflies and bumble bees.Donations are used to maintain and improve habitat for these and many other fish and wildlife species, as well as to provide wildlife viewing and other educational opportunities for Nebraskans. Additional information is available at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org.

For taxpayers not entitled to a state tax refund, contributions can be made at NebraskaWildlifeFund.org or by mail to: Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, P.O. Box 30370, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.Report available

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s 2019 annual report is available online.

The report includes achievements and challenges overcome, including rebounding from devastating flooding at many Game and Parks properties. It also details the agency’s efforts to recruit more outdoorsmen and women, response to wildlife depredation issues, fish and wildlife research, education and outreach efforts, and providing statewide opportunities for hunters, anglers and park visitors.

Outdoor recreation is important to our quality of life in Nebraska. Hunting, fishing, parks, and wildlife viewing have an annual economic impact of $2.64 billion in Nebraska and support 25,000 jobs. The Commission and its partners provide access and opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Game and Parks conserves the state’s parks, fish, wildlife and outdoor recreation resources in the best long-term interests of the people and the resources. “According to a recent statewide survey, more than 81% of Nebraskans approve of Game and Parks’ management of the state’s wildlife and park resources,” said Director Jim Douglas. “It is always rewarding to know that your work is appreciated, but more rewarding is knowing that this approval comes after years of hard work.”

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/PublicationsAndResources to view the report. Printed copies are available at Game and Parks’ Lincoln headquarters.

