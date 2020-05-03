Marjiecranepicture (copy)

Sandhill cranes dance and browse in a cut corn field near Gibbon, Neb. 

 MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD

In honor of the role birds play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed May as Nebraska Bird Month.

The monthlong celebration, typically celebrated with bird-related events across the state, has taken on a new form this year because of the coronavirus.

Rather than attend an event, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites Nebraskans to get outside, look for birds and join a national citizen science program as part of the Nebraska Bird Month 2020 Challenge.

“Spring is a great time to go bird-watching,” said Lindsay Rogers, administrator of Game and Parks' Fish and Wildlife Education Division. “Many birds are migrating through the state, and those birds that breed here in Nebraska are busy establishing territories, courting mates and building nests. Plus, birds provide a huge boost to Nebraska’s economy through hunting, wildlife watching and feeding birds.”

To enter the challenge, Nebraska Bird Month participants should head to nebraskabirdmonth.org and complete the commitment form. Those who do will be sent a package of birding resources. Participants then should head outside to look for birds and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program.

The Nebraska Bird Month website also contains free resources, tutorials, lesson plans and information about Nebraska birds. Discover more at nebraskabirdmonth.org.

“The most important thing this year is that Nebraskans are getting outside, learning about birds and helping scientists by participating in citizen science programs,” Rogers said.

Game and Parks meeting set

Game and Parks will consider recommendations for 2020 deer, antelope and elk hunting seasons when it meets Friday in Lincoln.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at commission headquarters at 2200 N. 33rd St.

A public hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. for proposed amendments to commission orders on season dates, bag limits, permit quantities and areas open for deer, antelope and elk hunting. While all interested persons may attend and testify orally at the public hearing, they are strongly encouraged to submit written testimony to Luke Meduna, the big game program manager (luke.meduna@nebraska.gov), before the public hearing to protect public health and assist in compliance with restrictions on public gatherings.

The following is a summary of the big game recommendations:

» Deer: Many units have had bag limit and permit quota changes to accomplish management goals, and a few units will see a bonus antlerless whitetail deer added to their regular and season choice permits.

» Elk: Bull permits are proposed to increase 25%, and antlerless permits are proposed to increase 40%. The antlerless season is proposed to be extended and run from Aug. 1 to Jan. 31, 2021, with three units being split between early and late antlerless seasons.

» Antelope: An increase in permit quotas has been proposed for most units in response to population levels and social tolerances. Similar to the Landowner October Firearm bag limit change in 2019, the Landowner Late Doe/Fawn permits will also include a bonus doe/fawn tag to help landowners harvest more doe/fawn antelope on their land if they desire.

To view all of the big game recommendations, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/regulations.

Strong start to turkey season

Iowa hunters have reported harvesting almost 8,600 turkeys so far this spring, making the 2020 season one of the more successful.

Iowa’s fourth and final spring turkey season started Thursday and runs to May 17.

Hunters who bag a turkey this spring are encouraged to keep one of the lower legs to be tested for the presence of lymphoproliferative disease.

“Our goal is to collect 500 samples from across the state, with each county represented,” said Jim Coffey, forest wildlife research biologist at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “All samples are appreciated and will only give us better information on the presence and distribution of this disease.”

To provide a sample, after hunters tag and report their bird, they can cut off the leg at the joint where the feathers end and the leg becomes scaly, wrap the leg in a paper towel, put it in a zip-top bag and place it in the freezer. They can then go online to iowadnr.gov/Hunting/Turkey-Hunting and click on the Wild Turkey Sample Submission Form on the right side of the page. They will receive a postage paid envelope, an instruction sheet with a short questionnaire and an additional zip-top bag.

Hunters are encouraged to send one whole lower leg. If they would like to keep the spur, it can be removed, and the scaled portion above the spur can be submitted.

Hunters have requested about 200 postage paid virus sample packets.

Iowa’s fourth spring turkey season coincides with morel mushroom season.

Mushroom hunters should avoid wearing colors associated with male turkeys — red, white and blue — and are encouraged to wear some blaze orange clothing.

Free fishing day delayed

Nebraska Game and Parks is delaying the Free Fishing and Park Entry Day that had been scheduled for May 16.

A rescheduled date for the event will be announced at a later time.

