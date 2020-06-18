Scott Gutschewski of Omaha is in the top 10 at the halfway point of the Korn Ferry Tour’s The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village in Florida after shooting an 8-under 64 in the second round. Brandon Crick of McCook is tied for 26th and former Omahan Brady Schnell missed the cut by three strokes. All three are former Huskers.
At the PGA Tour’s Heritage Classic at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Scottsbluff native Nate Lashley opened with a 1-over 72.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.