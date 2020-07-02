Ryan Vermeer

Omaha club pro Ryan Vermeer will be playing in the PGA Championship for the third consecutive year.

Ryan Vermeer, the director of instruction at Happy Hollow, will be playing in two of golf’s majors this year, the PGA Championship in San Francisco in August and the U.S. Open in New York in September.

This week, the United States Golf Association issued U.S. Open exemptions to Vermeer, the 2019 PGA Professional player of the year, and the next two on the PGA of America point list for club professionals. Because of the coronavirus, the USGA is not holding qualifying tournaments for its championships this year.

Vermeer said he was hearing on Monday that he might be in the U.S. Open field but got the news from Happy Hollow’s club manager, Dave Schneider, on Tuesday.

“I knew that for a long time the top 20 from last year (the PGA Professional Championship) would get into the PGA, but the U.S. Open now is just total icing on the cake," Vermeer said.

Vermeer will be playing in his third consecutive PGA. He made the cut last year at Bethpage Black in New York.

