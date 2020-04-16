When men’s professional golf resumes in June, the first tournaments will be without spectators.
Omaha’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour is beyond that window. For now.
Indian Creek is to host the fourth annual PBC from July 27 to Aug. 2, with the four rounds of the $600,000 tournament the final four days.
PBC Tournament Director Jessica Brabec said Thursday the tournament is planning to have spectators.
The PGA Tour announced Thursday that it and the Korn Ferry Tour will restart in June. Plans for the PGA Champions Tour were not announced.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.