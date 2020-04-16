When professional men's golf resumes in June, the first tournaments will be without spectators.

Omaha’s Pinnacle Bank Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour is beyond that window. For now.

Indian Creek is scheduled to host the fourth annual PBC July 30-Aug. 2.

“For right now, we’re still planning like we’re going to be playing and having spectators," said Jessica Brabec, the PBC’s tournament director. “We’re still hoping we can be that bright spot on people’s calendars.”

The PGA Tour announced Thursday that it and the Korn Ferry Tour will restart in June after not playing since March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for the PGA Champions Tour were not announced.

The first four PGA Tour events and the first one on the Korn Ferry Tour will be closed to the general public. The tour announcement said recommendations of local and state authorities will determine the on-site access at tournaments.

“The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and our global community continues to be our No. 1 priority,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release, "and our hope is to play a role — responsibly — in the world’s return to enjoying the things we love.

“Today’s announcement is another positive step for our fans and players as we look toward the future, but as we’ve stressed on several occasions, we will resume competition only when ... it is considered safe to do so under the guidance of the leading public health authorities.”

The first PGA Tour tournament after the current fan restrictions is the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities July 9-12. It’s three weeks before Omaha.

Brabec said that could be a good gauge for what is allowable for Indian Creek.

“Plan A is obviously an ideal situation and everything's good to go," she said. “Plan B is should we have to play with limited spectators, and then Plan C is if the tournament's canceled.

“We’re trying to take a look at all of our options now and keeping in mind ultimately too that we're a (non-profit organization) and we still would like to try and give some money to charity, but depending how the event goes it could change.”

The Korn Ferry Tour, which suspended play in March, returns June 11-14 with a new tournament near tour headquarters at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, operated by the tour. In between, nine tournaments were canceled, including one in Kansas City, and three postponed.

After the new Florida tournament, the Korn Ferry Tour will stop in Wichita, Utah, Denver, Illinois and Missouri before coming to Omaha.

The PGA Tour was targeting the third full week of May for its restart with the Charles Schwab Challenge, best known as the Colonial. That tournament still will kick off the remainder of the tour on June 11-14.

PGA Tour events canceled are the RBC Canadian Open, Barbasol Championship and the Greenbrier event that will be permanently dropped from the schedule. The British Open also has been scrubbed for 2020.

Before the pandemic, the Pinnacle Bank Championship would have been opposite only the Olympic Games. The revisions now put the World Golf Championships’ FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis and the Barracuda Championship at Lake Tahoe on the same week.

On the PGA Champions Tour, five events, including the U.S. Senior Open in Rhode Island and the Senior PGA Championship, have been canceled. Des Moines’ Principal Charity Classic has been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.

The Mackenzie Tour–PGA Tour Canada won’t restart until July.

Revised 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule (remaining 14 of 36 events):

June: 11-14, Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas; 18-21, RBC Heritage, Hilton Head, South Carolina; 25-28, Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Connecticut.

July: 2-5, Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit, Michigan. 9-12, John Deere Classic (first tournament with fans), Silvis, Illinois; 16-19, The Memorial, Dublin, Ohio; 23-26, 3M Open, Blaine, Minnesota. 30-Aug. 2, FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, and Barracuda Championship, Truckee, California

August: 6-9, PGA Championship, San Francisco; 13-16, Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, North Carolina.

FedEx Cup Playoffs – Aug. 20-23, Northern Trust, Norton, Massachusetts; 27-30, BMW Championship, Olympia Fields, Illinois; Sept. 4-7, Tour Championship, Atlanta

Start of 2020-21 PGA Tour schedule:

September: 10-13, Safeway Open, Napa, California; 17-20, U.S. Open, Mamaroneck, New York; 24-27, Ryder Cup, Kohler, Wisconsin, and Corales Puntacana Championship, Dominican Republic.

October: 1-4, Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Mississippi; 8-11, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Las Vegas; 15-18, CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, Korea; 22-25, Zozo Championship, Japan; 29-Nov. 1, HSBC Champions, Shanghai, China, and Bermuda Championship.

November: 5-8, Houston Open; 12-15, Masters, Augusta, Georgia; 19-22, RSM Classic, Sea Island, Georgia.

December: 3-6, Mayakoba Golf Classic, Mexico.

Remaining 2020 Korn Ferry Tour schedule:

June 11-14: Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; 18-21, Wichita, Kansas; 25-28, Utah. July 9-12: Denver. 16-19, Springfield, Illinois; 23-26, Springfield, Missouri; 30-Aug. 2, Pinnacle Bank Championship, Indian Creek. Aug. 6-9: Portland, Oregon; 13-16, Boise; 20-23, Columbus, Ohio. 27-30: Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

