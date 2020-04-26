Editor’s note: Sources for this story are World-Herald archives and a scrapbook kept by the late Harry Lawrie, an Omaha architect who helped bring golf to the city.
Some Omahans live on golf courses from yesteryear. Others have their final resting places on one.
One area is obvious that it once was used for golf — the Country Club neighborhood in the Benson area.
But did you know that fairways also came before houses in Kountze Place, Harrison Heights, Valley View, Indian Hills, Morton Meadows and the Dundee School area? Memorial Park and the Brownell Talbot school grounds?
And that Resurrection Cemetery was once a golf course?
The Dundee School area was home to the area’s first course. It was part of the Patrick estate — Happy Hollow — and golf was first played there around 1895. American golf pioneer Alex Findlay passed through town and helped the Patricks refine their rudimentary nine-hole course into the Omaha Golf Club in 1897. Its first hole ran along what is now Happy Hollow Boulevard, and the final hole went down present Cass Street to the old mansion.
A separate, shorter nine-hole ladies course was west of the creek. Both courses were abandoned after the opening of Omaha Country Club. But when the Happy Hollow Club was formed in 1907 from the Patricks’ land, its 18-hole private course was laid out to the west between Dodge Street and Underwood Avenue on what is now Brownell Talbot and Memorial Park.
Kountze Place, near 20th and Emmet Streets, was where the first golf inside city limits was played, in late fall 1899 in the shadow of the Trans-Mississippi Exposition grounds. Omaha architect Harry Lawrie, a Scotsman who had played the Omaha Golf Club course often, came back from a visit to his homeland reinvigorated by the game and laid out a nine-hole course that lasted only until the Kountzes sold the land in 1901 for a Presbyterian seminary.
Omaha Country Club’s original home, opened in 1900, was between 52nd and 56th Streets, the current Northwest Radial south to Blondo Street. A later expansion was southeast of 52nd and Blondo. The club sold the land in the 1920s to developers and moved to its present home southeast of 72nd and State Streets.
The Morton Meadows subdivision northwest of 42nd and Center Streets was part of the Field Club of Omaha course in its early years, until the club exchanged that land for another section of the Douglas County’s poor farm — north of Woolworth Avenue. The road still runs through the course. Other former Field Club land, after the club hosted the 1941 U.S. Amateur, went for Veterans’ Hospital.
The South Omaha Country Club in the early 1900s on Bellevue Boulevard became part of the YMCA’s Camp Brewster.
Across Center Street south of Field Club was Harrison Heights, a daily-fee course opened in 1932. Valley View, opened in 1926, was farther out on Center, southwest of Oakdale School near 102nd Street. Both became housing subdivisions after World War II.
In the 1940s into the 1950s, Indian Hills was an 18-hole public course between 84th and 90th Streets south of West Dodge Road. Its clubhouse was where Swanson Towers sits on the hill by Methodist and Children’s Hospitals. The land became mixed use, at first notably for the now-gone Indian Hills Inn and Indian Hills Theater.
The Meadowbrook par-3 at 93rd Street and Western Avenue is now home to a senior living community.
Ironwood Country Club, originally named Highland when it opened in 1924, at 132nd and Pacific Streets, gave way to the Sterling Ridge mixed-use development.
UNO uses the nine-hole Chili Greens property southwest of Baxter Arena. The nine-hole Fontenelle Park city course, which opened in 1921, was closed a couple of years ago to provide other park uses.
La Vista has turned its city-owned nine-hole course into a park connecting to the City Centre redevelopment along 84th Street.
Ralston Arena is on the old Lakeview nine-hole site, which had been part of a country club started in the 1910s best known as Seymour Lake and Lakewood.
Sunset Valley Country Club, which was near 90th and West Center, is becoming the Arbor Woods residential area.
As for Resurrection Cemetery, it had been the Cedar Hills nine-hole course northwest of 78th Street and West Center. Not-so-old-timers still can see where holes were. One family even purchased its lots on a specific green to commemorate a hole in one.
