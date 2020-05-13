Jacksonville, Fla. — Sidelined first by injury, then by a pandemic, Omahan Anthony “Lionheart” Smith returned to the octagon Wednesday.

But the 31-year-old Smith was knocked out in the fifth round by Brazilian Glover Teixeira in the light heavyweight main event of UFC’s Fight Night. The 10-bout event was the second UFC show since the sport returned to action this weekend — albeit with no fans and reduced staff. The MMA events were the first pro sports to resume since the coronavirus canceled sports around the wold.

This was also Smith’s first fight in almost 11 months following multiple surgeries, one of which included taking bone tissue from his femur to repair his hand. That left him walking with a cane for two months.

And it was his first bout since making national news last month when an intruder broke into his west Omaha house at 4 a.m. last month. Smith had to subdue the intruder while his terrified family watched.

Teixeira (31-7-0), at 40 years old, has now won four straight fights.

Smith had a strong first two rounds with his jab and right hand causing some swelling around Teixeira's eye. He held a 73-44 edge in significant strikes until Teixeira turned momentum in the third.

The Brazilian landed a big combination that put Smith down. Teixeira led 94-13 in significant strikes the rest of the way before the fight was stopped by the referee. It was the second fifth-round TKO in UFC light heavyweight history, according to ESPN.

The fight was supposed to headline a UFC card April 25 in Lincoln before the coronavirus scuttled those plans.

Coming into Wednesday, Smith (32-15-0) was ESPN's fifth-ranked MMA light heavyweight fighter and Teixeira was No. 9.

