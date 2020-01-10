Brian Poldberg will be back for his seventh year as manager for the Omaha Storm Chasers next season, with hitting coach Brian Buchanan also returning.
New additions to the Chasers’ 2020 staff include pitching coach Dane Johnson and bench coach Tony Pena Jr.
Johnson spent 19 years in the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization and was a pitching consultant for the Miami Marlins in 2019.
Pena played for the Kansas City Royals from 2007-09 and managed the Rookie League Surprise Royals from 2018-19. He will work as the Chasers’ bench coach until June, when he takes over as manager of the Burlington Royals.
