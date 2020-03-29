George Andrews

George Andrews was an All-America linebacker in 1978 and finished his Husker career with 217 tackles, including 24 for loss.

Super Bowl veterans George Andrews and Gene Williams will join former Parade All-American Jessica Haynes, 1920s multisports athlete Ike Mahoney and the undefeated 1960 Omaha South boys basketball team in the new induction class for the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.

They will be honored during the second annual Omaha Sports Commission Awards gala that remains set for May 28 at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The OSCAs include special awards recognizing current local athletes and teams.

Shane Bradford, the president and founder of the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame, said the new inductees continue the tradition of outstanding local athletes who excelled in their sports.

Andrews was an All-Nebraska defensive end in 1974 at Omaha Burke, where he lettered three years in football and basketball. At NU, he was an All-America linebacker in 1978 and finished his Husker career with 217 tackles, including 24 for loss. He played linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams from 1979 to 1986, with the Rams making the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Williams was a 1985 All-Nebraska offensive lineman on Omaha Creighton Prep’s undefeated state championship team. He was a two-time All-Big Eight selection at Iowa State and is a member of its sports Hall of Fame. He played nine seasons in the NFL and was a starter for the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII.

Jessica Haynes was a two-time All-Nebraska basketball player (1984, 1985) at Omaha Central, which won state titles in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Haynes was a two-time All-Nebraska basketball player (1984, 1985) at Omaha Central, which won state titles in her sophomore and junior seasons. She was named to the Parade All-America second team in 1985. She played at San Diego State, where she averaged 16 points and nearly 10 rebounds per game and was twice named All-Big West Conference.

Mahoney was regarded as Omaha’s top athlete in the 1920s and was the state’s first three-time All-Nebraska basketball player. He starred in basketball and football at Creighton, and then played pro baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates, basketball with the Chicago Bruins and football with the Chicago Cardinals, helping the team win the 1925 NFL championship.

The 1960 Omaha South boys basketball team went 21-0 and won the school’s first state title since 1944. In the Class A semifinal, it took Bill Vincent’s hook shot in the closing seconds to survive a 58-56 upset bid by Alliance, and the next day the Packers defeated Lincoln Southeast 53-47 to complete the undefeated season.

Josh Todd, president and executive director of the Omaha Sports Commission, said his group is hopeful that the OSCAs can go on as planned in May and continue to build on last year’s inaugural event.

“The Omaha Sports Hall of Fame is a great component of the OSCAs and we look forward to recognizing the newest inductees,” Todd said. “Partnering with the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame makes the OSCAs a very special evening in Omaha.”

Todd said tickets for the May 28 OSCAs are $80 and will go on sale Wednesday and can be purchased at https://omahasports.org/oscas. The OSCAs will be held at the Holland Performing Arts Center with a red-carpet reception at 5:30 p.m. and the awards program and Hall of Fame inductions starting at 7 p.m.

