The Twitter account for the city’s seven municipal golf courses announced the courses were closed Thursday until further notice. The tweet has since been deleted and no updates were available on their website or Twitter.
The city courses are Johnny Goodman, Benson, Elmwood, The Knolls, Westwood Heights, Spring Lake and Steve Hogan.
Miracle Hill Golf and Tennis Center, privately owned, is closed for two weeks.
No other Omaha-area golf courses are known to be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes
The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.