The city’s seven municipal golf courses were closed Thursday until further notice.

“The health and safety of our community continues to be our primary notice,” a Twitter post read. “Please check our website for updates.”

The city courses are Johnny Goodman, Benson, Elmwood, The Knolls, Westwood Heights, Spring Lake and Steve Hogan.

Miracle Hill Golf and Tennis Center, privately owned, also is closed for two weeks.

No other Omaha-area golf courses are known to be closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

