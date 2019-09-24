Omaha's pro soccer team will announce name, crest and colors at Benson block party

Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 60F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
United Soccer League officials in Omaha will host a block party in Benson next week to unveil the team's name, crest and colors.
The party will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 near 62nd and Maple Streets. The program will start at 6:30 p.m.
The event is free to the public, but those wishing to attend must RSVP. Details and registration information can be found at omahaprosoccer.com beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Omaha's USL League One team will begin play next March at Werner Park, home of the Storm Chasers baseball team. The 28-game season, which features 14 home matches, will run through October.
USL Omaha officials spent the summer working to ensure that the team's identity meshes with the culture and ideals of the community. Part of that work included community brainstorming sessions in which attendees were asked to reflect on what it means to live in Omaha.
Jason Mims, former head soccer coach at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will coach the USL team. The club's president and general manager is Martie Cordaro, who also holds those titles with the Storm Chasers.
Gary Green, owner of the Storm Chasers, also owns the new soccer team.
USL League One is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and is two tiers below Major League Soccer.
Officials have kept quiet on the specifics of the team identity, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with their own ideas. The World-Herald received more than 1,500 responses after asking for name and color suggestions.
Based on those responses, could Nebraska soccer fans cheer on the Omaha Locomotives, Meadowlarks or Ranch Dressing come spring?
Tune in next week.
Photos: Reader-submitted names for Omaha's new pro soccer team
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sasquatches: It's better than "Bigfeet" or the "The Abominable Snowplows," right?
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mighty Meatballs: As opposed to weak, futile meatballs.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Forest Corgis: They're cute until they attack in formation.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Meadowlarks: The Western Meadowlark, the Nebraska state bird, often seeks the wide open spaces of grasslands. Sounds like a soccer pitch would feel like home. The added teeth are just for show.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
MammothHawks: Omaha has already had the Nighthawks and the Mammoths. There's only one thing left to do.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ranch Dressing: Did you know that every Midwesterner is actually 3.2% ranch?
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kernels: Pardon us if this is corny, but Werner Park would be poppin' if this was the new name.
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Locomotives: If you stare at this logo and say Beetlejuice three times while clicking your heels, who knows what would happen?
Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127
Why is the "party" being held in Benson when the team plays in rural Sarpy County?
Hope the name does not have "Omaha" in the title.
No matter how much Sarpy claims it's our city it's not. Sarpy built the park to compete against Omaha.
Why would we want anything to do with that team? The owner lives in New York and they play in another county.
