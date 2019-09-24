You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Omaha's pro soccer team will announce name, crest and colors at Benson block party

  • Updated
  • 1
Omaha pro soccer team

A rendering of what soccer could look like at Werner Park.

 DLR Group

The wait is nearly over: Omaha's pro soccer team will soon have an identity.

United Soccer League officials in Omaha will host a block party in Benson next week to unveil the team's name, crest and colors.

The party will begin at 5 p.m. Oct. 3 near 62nd and Maple Streets. The program will start at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but those wishing to attend must RSVP. Details and registration information can be found at omahaprosoccer.com beginning at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Omaha's USL League One team will begin play next March at Werner Park, home of the Storm Chasers baseball team. The 28-game season, which features 14 home matches, will run through October.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

USL Omaha officials spent the summer working to ensure that the team's identity meshes with the culture and ideals of the community. Part of that work included community brainstorming sessions in which attendees were asked to reflect on what it means to live in Omaha.

Jason Mims, former head soccer coach at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will coach the USL team. The club's president and general manager is Martie Cordaro, who also holds those titles with the Storm Chasers.

Gary Green, owner of the Storm Chasers, also owns the new soccer team.

USL League One is sanctioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation and is two tiers below Major League Soccer.

Officials have kept quiet on the specifics of the team identity, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with their own ideas. The World-Herald received more than 1,500 responses after asking for name and color suggestions.

Based on those responses, could Nebraska soccer fans cheer on the Omaha Locomotives, Meadowlarks or Ranch Dressing come spring?

Tune in next week.

Photos: Reader-submitted names for Omaha's new pro soccer team

1 of 10

Tags

Reece covers Sarpy County for The World-Herald. He's a born-and-raised Nebraskan and UNL grad who spent time in Oklahoma and Virginia before returning home. Follow him on Twitter @reecereports. Phone: 402-444-1127

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription

OWHsports on Twitter


Spotlight

World Herald Contests