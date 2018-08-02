Omaha pro boxer Steven “So Cold” Nelson will host ‘day in his shoes’

Omaha pro boxer Steven “So Cold” Nelson prides himself on being an athlete and an artist.
On Saturday, he’ll be leading a group of youngsters from the area through a day in his shoes.
Nelson, an 11-0 prospect who has been signed by Top Rank, will host youths ages 8 to 12 at the first So Cold’s Community Day at 11 a.m. Saturday at B&B Boxing Academy, 3034 Sprague St.
The free event begins with a boxing and plyometric workout. The group will then prepare a healthy meal and snack. After lunch, everyone will participate in an art project, creating their own championship belt.
Names and ages of interested youth should be emailed to Nelson at steven.nelson06@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.