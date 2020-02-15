FARGO, N.D. — Kyle McClellan had 33 saves, and Alexander Campbell scored for the fifth straight game as Omaha shut out Fargo 3-0 on Saturday to sweep a two-game series.

McClellan earned his third shutout of the season. He saved 62 of Fargo’s 63 shots in the series, a .984 save percentage.

The Lancers won their sixth straight, a streak in which they’ve allowed only 1.3 goals per game.

During that stretch, Campbell has scored six goals and totaled 11 points. After Matt Basgall put the Lancers (22-12-6-1) on the board early in the second period, Campbell gave Omaha a 2-0 advantage when he tallied his 16th of the season with 12:53 left in the third.

The Lancers travel to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

Omaha (22-12-6-1).....0  1  2—3

At Fargo (20-15-3-2)...0  0  0—0

First period: No scoring.

Second period: 1, O, Basgall (Bradley, Lautenbach), 3:58.

Third period: 2, O, Campbell (Bradley, Tarasevich), 7:07. 3, O, Mobley (unassisted), 19:06 (sh, en).

Shots on goal

Omaha......10     7  9—26

Fargo.........12  14  7—33

Power plays: Omaha 0-5 Fargo 0-5.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 7-25, Fargo 6-12.

Goalies: Omaha, Kyle McClellan (33 shots, 33 saves, 60:00). Fargo, Cole Brady (25 shots, 23 saves, 38:45).

Three stars: Campbell (O), Salquist (F), McCllelan (O).

A: 4,570.

