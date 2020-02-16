SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Luke Mobley scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lead Omaha to a 3-2 victory over Sioux Falls on Sunday.

With their seventh straight win and eighth in nine games, the Lancers built a four-point lead on Tri-City for second place in the Western Conference.

The Lancers will open a two-game series at Tri-City on Friday.

Jack Randl and Cole Kodsi each scored in the third period to help Omaha (23-12-6-1) erase a 2-0 deficit. The Lancers outshot the Stampede (19-17-4-1) 16-2 in the period.

Jakub Dobes had 23 saves for the Lancers, who killed there penalties.

Although his goal streak ended at five games, Alexander Campbell had a secondary assist on Randl’s power-play goal to extend his point streak to 10 games. He moved into a tie for ninth in the league leaders with 44 points.

Omaha (23-12-6-1)...............0  0  2  0  1—3

At Sioux Falls (19-17-4-1).....1  1  0  0  0—2

First period: 1, SF, Hedemann (MacDonald, Phillips), 10:15.

Second period: 2, SF, Westcott (Sullivan, Anderson), 6:51.

Third period: 3, Randl (Mobley, Campbell), 6:26 (pp). 4, Kodsi (Lautenbach, Basgall), 16:32.

Overtime: No scoring.

Shots on goal

Omaha..........8    9  16  1  1—35

Sioux Falls.....2  14    2  7  0—25

Power plays: Omaha 1-4 Sioux Falls 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 3-6, Sioux Falls 4-8.

Goalies: Omaha, Jakub Dobes (25 shots, 23 saves, 64:53). Sioux Falls, Jaxson Stauber (34 shots, 23 saves, 64:37).

Three stars: Mobley (O), Randl (O), Westcott (O).

A: 4,437.

