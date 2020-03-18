A Lancers season that was heading toward their best finish in several years officially ended Wednesday, when the USHL canceled the remainder of the campaign due to the coronavirus.

“This decision was not an easy one to make,” USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity said. “But (it) was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk.”

Omaha coach David Wilkie said the organization was disappointed the final 12 games and playoffs won’t be played, but understood why the decision had to be made.

“I’ve never been more grateful to breathe the air in my house,” Wilkie said. “Everybody is in the same boat, and we want so many people who are susceptible to be taken care of. It was the right call.”

Omaha was on a path to make the Western Conference playoffs, which originally were scheduled to begin in early April. The Lancers were in second place behind Waterloo with 62 points and had a 27-15-7-1 record.

Nebraska’s other two USHL clubs also were in the thick of the playoff chase. The Tri-City Storm finished in fourth place with 55 points and a 24-17-5-2 record, and the Lincoln Star were in fifth with 51 points and a 23-20-3-2 record.

The Lancers got off to a good start then made some changes to become a more physical squad. They put together a 10-game winning streak and 11-game point-scoring streak.

“We knew we had a pretty fast, skilled team out of the gate,” Wilkie said. “But I thought we were playing too much on the perimeter and were a bit too soft. We made changes, and started to play a more heavy, hard style that was built to win when it mattered most.”

Wilkie is happy with the progress the club has made in the past three seasons and in the recent stretch of not making the playoffs.

“I think we were one of the favorites to win it,” Wilkie said. “Sometimes it takes time to get things built. We’ve been able to draft well the last couple of years, restock the cupboards.

“From a player and personnel standpoint, this organization is very healthy. It’s a team Lancers fans can again be proud to call their own.”