SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Omaha scored three goals in the first 11 minutes of the third period to break a tie and pull away for a 4-2 win over Sioux Falls on Saturday night.

Nash Nienhuis and Ross Mitton each had two points for the Lancers (11-9-5-0), who swept the series with the Stampede (9-13-3-0) after losing their previous four games.

Zachary Plucinski scored at the 1:52 mark of the third. Mitton added another goal six minutes later, and Grant Anderson scored on a power play with 9:10 left.

The teams combined for 14 power plays, but the Lancers cashed in on two while killing seven penalties.

Jakub Dobes had 27 saves to win his fifth straight start.

The Lancers will travel to Sioux City on Tuesday.

Omaha (11-9-5-0)............. 1 0 3—4

At Sioux Falls (9-13-3-0)... 0 1 1—2

First period: 1, O, Nienhuis (Mobley), 14:49 (pp).

Second period: 2, SF, Foley (Westcott, Sullivan), 1:23.

Third period: 3, O, Plucinski (Will, Mitton), 1:52. 4, O, Mitton (Campbell), 7:52. 5, O, Anderson (Nienhuis, Randl), 10:50. 6, SF, Bakos, (Lewandowski), 11:07.

Shots on goal

Omaha 5 11 13—29

Sioux Falls 8 12 9—29

Power plays: Omaha 2-7, Sioux Falls 0-7.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 8-16, Sioux Falls 7-14.

Goalies: Omaha, Dobes (29 shots, 27 saves). Sioux Falls, Stauber (29 shots, 25 saves, 60:00).

A: 4,973.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106