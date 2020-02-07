LINCOLN — Omaha scored the first five goals then held off Lincoln’s comeback for a 5-4 USHL victory Friday night at the Ice Box.

Alex Campbell scored twice to lead the Lancers. His second goal came 21 seconds after Daniel Hilsendager scored, giving Omaha a 4-0 lead with less than three minutes left in the second period.

When Chase Bradley scored with 8:57 left in the second period, the Lancers’ lead ballooned to 5-0.

But that’s when the Stars responded, scoring twice in a 21-second span late in the second period. Travis Treloar’s goal with 4:32 left cut Lincoln’s deficit to 5-4. The Stars outshot the Lancers 11-3 in the third period, but couldn’t tie it up.

Kyle McClellan finished with 24 saves for the Lancers.

The teams play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Ralston Arena.

Omaha (18-12-6-1)........2  3  0—5

At Lincoln (18-15-3-2)...0  2  2—4

First period: 1, O, Campbell (Bradley), 1:47. 2, O, Plucinski (Mobley, Nienhuis), 15:54.

Second period: 3, O, Hilsendager (Jensen), 2:07. 4, O, Campbell (Will, Silver), 2:28. 5, O, Bradley (Mitton), 11:03. 6, L, Smith, 17:12. 7, L, Glover (Talafa, Morrissey), 18:03.

Third period: 8, L, Bremer (Barbolini, Lopina), 3:47. 9, L, Treloar (Power, Groll), 15:28, PP.

Shots on goal

Omaha.........6  13  13—22

Lincoln.........9    8  11—28

Power plays: Omaha 1-4, Lincoln 1-4.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 4-8, Lincoln 4-8.

Goalies: Omaha, Kyle McClellan (28 shots, 24 saves, 60:00). Lincoln, Jacob Mucitelli (6 shots, 4 saves, 20:00), Connor Androlewicz (16 shots, 13 saves, 38:46).

Three stars: Campbell (O), Bremer (L), Smith (L).

A: 3,640.

