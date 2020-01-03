LINCOLN — Omaha scored three third-period goals to rally past the Lincoln Stars 4-2 on Friday night.

Lincoln had taken a 2-1 lead when Ty Glover scored with 10 seconds left in the second period.

But Ryan Lautenbach and Logan Will scored 54 seconds apart early in the third period to put the Lancers in front. Grant Anderson added an empty-netter in the final seconds.

Omaha rallied past Lincoln despite being outshot 10-7 in the third period.

Will scored twice to give him seven goals this season. Kyle McClellan made 24 saves to earn the win.

Omaha, winners of four straight, and Lincoln will meet again Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Ralston Arena.

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

