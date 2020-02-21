KEARNEY, Neb. — The Omaha Lancers nearly let a three-goal lead slip away Friday, but Luke Mobley scored 2:53 into overtime to salvage a 5-4 USHL win over Tri-City.
The Lancers (23-12-6-1) led 4-1 after Logan Will scored midway through the second period, but the Storm scored the next three goals to pull even. Colby Ambrosio scored with 1:37 left in the third period and Chase McLane tied the score 4-4 on a goal with eight seconds left in regulation.
Jack Randl had a goal in the first period and an assist on Mobley’s game-winner in overtime.
Tri-City will host the Lancers again Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
