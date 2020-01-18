GENEVA, Ill. — Alex Campbell’s late-game heroics helped Omaha force overtime in an eventual loss to league-leading Chicago on Friday.

The Steel didn’t leave an opening for a comeback Saturday, scoring four goals in the third period to pull away for a 6-1 win over the Lancers.

John Spetz scored two goals and added two assists for the Steel (27-4-1-0), who won their 13th straight. Brendan Brisson also scored twice and had an assist.

The Lancers (15-11-6-0) took 34 shots but only managed to beat Chicago goalie Ian Shane once, on Logan Will’s unassisted short-handed goal with 3:15 remaining.

The Lancers, who have lost three of four, will host Dubuque on Friday night.

Get the first month of a World-Herald digital subscription for just 99 cents

Omaha (15-11-6-0)..........0  0  1—1

At Chicago (27-4-1-0)......2  0  4—6

First period: 1, C, Colangelo (Reid, Spetz). 2, C, Samoskevich (Brisson, Spetz), 13:17.

Second period: No scoring.

Third period: 3, C, Brisson (Fontaine), 1:24. 4, C, Spetz (Farrell, Middendorf), 11:32. 5, C, Spetz (Colangelo, Middendorf), 11:07. 6, C, Brisson (Power), 11:32, (pp). 7, O, Will (unassisted), 16:45 (sh).

Shots on goal

Omaha.....12  12  10—34

Chicago....14    9  12—35

Power plays: Omaha 0-3, Chicago 1-6.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 14-55, Chicago 11-46.

Goalies: Omaha, Jakub Dobes (35 shots, 29 saves, 6000). Chicago, Ian Shane (34 shots, 33 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Spetz (C), Shane (C), Brisson (C).

The Nebraska 100: Our greatest athletes

The Nebraska 100, originally selected in 2005 and then updated and re-ranked in 2015, came from a pool of nearly 500 names from the ranks of high school, college, amateur and professional sports from the past 140 years. Assistance came from a panel of veteran sports observers from across the state, with the newspaper's sports staff determining the final rankings.

1 of 106