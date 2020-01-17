CHICAGO — Chicago’s Sean Farrell scored 49 seconds into overtime as the Steel handed the Omaha Lancers a 5-4 loss Friday night.

The Lancers had forced overtime by scoring with 17 seconds left in regulation. Alex Campbell scored on a Luke Mobley assist.

The Lancers scored their first three goals in a 10-minute span to take a 3-2 lead. Matthew Sutton and Jack Jensen scored in the opening period before Cole Kodsi scored 30 seconds into the second period on an assist from Nolan Renwick.

Chicago, which has won 12 straight, made it 3-3 midway through the second period and took a 4-3 lead with 9:39 to play before Campbell tied it.

Kyle McClellan and Jakub Dobes each made 14 saves for the Lancers, who play at Chicago again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (15-10-6-0)........2  1  1  0—4

At Chicago (26-4-1-0)....2  1  1  1—5

First period: 1, O, Sutton (Campbell, Silver), 11:19. 2, C, Babbage (Dowd, Carpenter), 16:04. 3, O, Jensen, 18:13. 4, C, Farrell (Brisson, Fontaine), 19:59, PP.

Second period: 5, O, Kodsi (Renwick), :30. 6, C, De St. Phalle (Power), 10:49.

Third period: 7, C, Reid, 10:21. 8, O, Campbell (Mobley), 19:43.

Overtime: 9, C, Farrell (Brisson), :49.

Shots on goal

Omaha........4  14  11  0—29

Chicago.......9    9  10  1—29

Power plays: Omaha 0-2, Chicago 1-4.

Penalties-minutes: Omaha 8-27, Chicago 6-23.

Goalies: Omaha, Kyle McClellan (14 shots, 11 saves, 30:49), Jakub Dobes (15 shots, 13 saves, 29:33). Chicago, Victor Ostman (29 shots, 25 saves, 60:49).

Three stars: Farrell (C), Reid (C), Brisson (C).

A: 793.

