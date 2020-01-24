The Omaha Lancers lost their third straight game Friday after Dubuque scored twice in a shootout for a 3-2 win.

Omaha trailed 2-1 midway through the second period when Jack Randl scored his fourth goal of the season to even the score.

After a scoreless third period the game went to a shootout, with Dylan Jackson and Riese Gaber scoring the only goals for the Fighting Saints.

Alexander Campbell also scored for the Lancers, getting his 10th goal of the season 4:19 into the first period.

Omaha will host Sioux City Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Dubuque (18-10-2-2)........1  1  0  0—3

At Omaha (15-11-6-1).......1  1  ​0  0—2

First period: 1, O, Campbell (Hilsendager, Basgall), 4:19. 2, D, Halliday (Gaber), 5:51.

Second period: 3, D, Stella (Jackson, Beck), 2:39 (PP). 4, O, Randl (Jensen, Mobley), 11:38.​

Dubuque wins shootout 2-0.

Shots on goal

Omaha.........10  15  11  1  0—37

Dubuque........4    7    8  3  1—23

Power plays: Dubuque 1-4, Omaha 0-2.

Penalties-minutes: Dubuque 2-4, Omaha 3-6.

Goalies: Dubuque Erik Portillo (25 shots, 23 saves, 45:46). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (11 shots, 9 saves, 45:46).

Three stars: Gaber (D), Randl (O), Stella (D).​

