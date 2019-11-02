Ross Mitton scored two goals Saturday and Omaha snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-0 win over Sioux Falls.

Mitton scored Omaha’s first two goals, connecting in the 15th minute of the first period and the 16th minute of the second period. Jack Randl had an assist on both of Mitton’s goals and scored a goal of his own in the 19th minute of the third period.

Goalkeeper Kyle McClellan made 12 saves for the Lancers, who outshot the Stampede 34-24.

The Lancers will head to Lincoln to face the Stars Friday at 7:05 p.m.​

Sioux Falls (2-7-1-0)...0 0 0—0

at Omaha (4-6-2-0).....1 1 2—4

First period: 1, O, Mitton (Randl), 14:04.

Second period: 2, O, Mitton (Randl, Pitlick), 15:10

Third period: 3, O, Sorkin (Sutton), 13:22. 4, O, Randly (Pitlick), 18:14.

Shots on goal

Sioux Falls....5   7 12—24

Omaha.......12 12 10—34

Power plays: Sioux Falls 0-5, Omaha 0-1.

Penalties-minutes: Sioux Falls 1-2, Omaha 5-13.

Goalies: Sioux Falls, Grant Adams (34 shots, 30 saves, 60:00) Omaha, Kyle McClellan (24 shots, 24 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Mitton (O), Randl (O), McClellan (O).

