The Omaha Lancers scored three second-period goals to pull away to a 4-1 home win over Muskegon on Friday night.

Omaha trailed 1-0 five minutes into the game before seizing control.

Zachary Plucinski tied it in the first period and then the Lancers scored all their second-period goals in less than eight minutes.

Grant Anderson put Omaha in front with 11:49 left in the period. Ryan Sorkin and Brian Silver added to the lead as they both scored their fourth goals of the season.

Alexander Campbell had two assists for Omaha, giving him 13 this season. Campbell, who has 11 assists in the past nine games, is second in the USHL in assists.

Jakub Dobes made 23 saves to earn the win.

Omaha will host Muskegon again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Muskegon (8-8-1-0)...1 0 0—1

At Omaha (6-7-3-0)...1 3 0—4

First period: 1, M, Gushchin (Edwards), 4:38. 2, O, Plucinski (Sorkin, Campbell), 5:32.

Second period: 3, O, Anderson (Basgall, Randl), 8:11, PP. 4, Sorkin (Campbell, Decker), 12:43. 5, O, Silver (Bradley), 15:54.

Shots on goal

Muskegon...12 3 9—24

Omaha.........8 9 4—21

Power plays: Muskegon 0-4, Omaha 1-3.

Penalties-minutes: Muskegon 7-36, Omaha 8-38.

Goalies: Muskegon, Jack Williams (21 shots, 17 saves, 60:00). Omaha, Jakub Dobes (24 shots, 23 saves, 60:00).

Three stars: Sorkin (O), Campbell (O), Dobes (O).

A: 2,642.

