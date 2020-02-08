Omaha scored four goals in a dominant second period en route to a 6-1 win Saturday night and a weekend home-and-home sweep over rival Lincoln.

The win pulled the Lancers (19-12-6-1) into a tie with Tri-City for second place in the Western Conference.

Four Lancers scored in the period, as Omaha outshot the Stars 19-6. Ryan Lautenbach tied the score at 1-1 just over a minute into the period, and Luke Mobley scored unassisted just less than two minutes later.

Alex Campbell’s short-handed goal gave the Lancers a 3-1 advantage with 12:54 remaining in the second, and Theo Thrun made it 4-1 with 3:43 remaining.

Lautenbach added two assists, and Kyle McClellan had 26 saves.

The Lancers will host Des Moines at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.

Lincoln (18-16-3-2).......1  0  0—1

At Omaha (19-12-6-1)...0  4  2—6

First period: 1, L, Barbolini (Bremer, Bauer), 3:16.

Second period: 2, O, Lautenbach (Berger, Randl), 1:17. 3, O, Mobley (unassisted), 3:11. 4, O, Campbell (Lautenbach), 7:06 (sh). 5, O, Thrun (Lautenbach, Basgall), 16:17.

Third period: 6, O, Mitton (unassisted), 3:02. 7, Will (unassisted), 16:45.

Shots on goal

Lincoln.......15   6    6—27

Omaha......10  19  10—39

Power plays: Lincoln 0-4, Omaha 0-3.

Penalties-minutes: Lincoln 5-10, Omaha 5-10.

Goalies: Lincoln, Connor Androlewicz (26 shots, 22 saves), 36:17; Jacob Mucitelli (11 shots, 9 saves), 23:43. Omaha, Kyle McClellan (27 shots, 26 saves), 60:00.

Three stars: Lautenbach (O), Campbell (O), McCellan (O).

A: 3,746.

