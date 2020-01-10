The Omaha Lancers couldn’t overcome an early three-goal deficit as Fargo earned a 5-2 USHL win Friday night at Ralston Arena.

Fargo took a 3-0 lead with 12:28 left in the second period before Jack Jensen and Logan Will each scored over the next eight minutes to pull the Lancers within 3-2. For Will, it was his eighth goal this season.

But Fargo’s Kaden Bohlsen answered with a pair of goals in the last 12 minutes to secure the win.

Jakub Dobes and Kyle McClellan combined to make 23 saves for the Lancers.

Fargo and Omaha will play again Saturday at 7:05 p.m. at Ralston Arena.

Fargo (16-8-2-2).................2 1 2—5

At Omaha (14-10-5-0)........0 2 0—2

First period: 1, F, Randklev (Crossley, Breen), 7:44. 2, F, Kramer (Broz, Breen), 16:06 (PP).

Second period: 3, F, Pavel (Crossley), 7:32. 4, O, Jensen, 8:23. 5, O, Will (Lautenbach), 15:17.

Third period: 6, F, Bohlsen (Pavel, Broz), 8:13. 7, F, Bohlsen (Robilotti, Pavel), 16:25 EN.

Shots on goal

Omaha......4 14 4—22

Lincoln......8 10 6—24

Power plays: Fargo 1-5, Omaha 0-4.

Penalties-minutes: Fargo 4-8, Omaha 5-10.

Goalies: Fargo, Cole Brady (22 shots, 20 saves, 60:00). Omaha, Kyle McClellan (8 shots, 7 saves, 28:03), Jakub Dobes (15 shots, 12 saves, 27:32).

Three stars: Pavel (F), Bohlsen (F), Kramer (F).

A: 2,323.

